Dizon relieves 2 DPWH officials over teen cyclist’s death in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Two officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the Cordillera region have been relieved from their posts following the death of a 13-year-old cyclist in La Trinidad, Benguet.
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the removal of Benguet First District Engineering Office District Engineer Isagani Cayme and Maintenance Section Engineer III Marjory Banao.
The move stemmed from a fatal road accident last week along the unrepaired collapsed portion of the Beckel-Lamut Road in Barangay Beckel, La Trinidad, where the teenage cyclist reportedly fell to his death.
Following the incident, relatives of the victim, along with residents and motorists, raised concerns over the damaged road section and the lack of repairs and safety measures in the area. Calls for accountability also mounted after the accident.
Authorities said the two officials were relieved due to their alleged failure to ensure public safety by implementing the necessary precautions and protective measures along the collapsed road section.
The absence of safety measures was cited as a factor that led to the fatal accident involving the teenager.