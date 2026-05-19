Dizon relieves 2 DPWH officials over teen cyclist’s death in Benguet

The move stemmed from a fatal road accident last week along the unrepaired collapsed portion of the Beckel-Lamut Road in Barangay Beckel, La Trinidad, where the teenage cyclist reportedly fell to his death.

Following the incident, relatives of the victim, along with residents and motorists, raised concerns over the damaged road section and the lack of repairs and safety measures in the area. Calls for accountability also mounted after the accident.

Authorities said the two officials were relieved due to their alleged failure to ensure public safety by implementing the necessary precautions and protective measures along the collapsed road section.

The absence of safety measures was cited as a factor that led to the fatal accident involving the teenager.