Cup of Joe postpones Davao, CDO tour dates

OPM band Cup of Joe will no longer push through with the Davao and Cagayan de Oro legs of their "Stardust" tour on the original dates announced on 17 May, according to CNCA Media.

"Due to unforeseen schedule conflicts, the Davao and Cagayan de Oro legs of the SSTARDUST Tour will be postponed. We know many of you have already made plans, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," the concert promoter said in a statement.