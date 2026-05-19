Cup of Joe postpones Davao, CDO tour dates

OPM band Cup of Joe will no longer push through with the Davao and Cagayan de Oro legs of their "Stardust" tour on the original dates announced on 17 May, according to CNCA Media.
"Due to unforeseen schedule conflicts, the Davao and Cagayan de Oro legs of the SSTARDUST Tour will be postponed. We know many of you have already made plans, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," the concert promoter said in a statement.
The Cagayan de Oro tour has been rescheduled from 13 June to 12 September at Limketkai Atrium, with existing tickets remaining valid for the new date. Meanwhile, the Davao leg, originally set for May 30, has yet to be finalized.
"We promise to share confirmed details as soon as possible, so please stay tuned to our official pages for updates," the statement added.
The band will still hold "SANDALI: The Cup of Joe Fest" on 23 May at the Philippine Sports Stadium, marking the first solo stadium concert by an OPM band.