Coco Martin joins AKTOR as Dingdong Dantes teases major industry initiative

The AKTOR president reflected on how working alongside people who share the same passion for supporting fellow performers makes even the most difficult goals feel attainable. He hinted that their meeting would soon evolve into a “solid and concrete project” under AKTOR, one that Coco himself will lead.

“Welcome to Aktor, Coco Martin!” Dingdong wrote, while also thanking Charo for being part of the initiative.

Coco, one of the country’s most prominent television stars, also expressed his gratitude after officially joining the organization. In his own social media statement, he praised AKTOR for its dedication to protecting and uplifting Filipino artists and the entertainment industry.

The actor also conveyed admiration for the organization’s leadership, particularly Dingdong, Iza Calzado , Charo, and the rest of the executive team for the programs and achievements they continue to pursue for the benefit of artists.

Coco further emphasized his commitment to contributing more to the creative community and said he was proud to now be part of AKTOR, signaling a new chapter of collaboration and advocacy within the Philippine entertainment industry.