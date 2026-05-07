Dingdong Dantes embraces 'student of the craft' role in The Master Cutter comeback

Despite the layered role and his years of experience in the entertainment industry, Dingdong humbly rejected the idea of calling himself a “master.”

“Wala naman sigurong magke-claim na somebody is a master of something,” he shared during the talkback session with the cast.

The actor added that he continues to approach every project with the mindset of a learner.

“I would say that I will always be a student of something. Para sa akin, I’m always a student of the arts and of this craft.”

In The Master Cutter, Dingdong’s character hides behind different identities and disguises while carrying out dangerous assignments. But beneath Atoy’s tough exterior is a man quietly searching for answers within himself.

“Si Atoy naghahanap siya ng mga taong tutulungan, naghahanap siya ng taong hindi mahanap… pero ang katotohanan nun, hindi rin niya talaga mahanap kung ano ‘yung sagot sa sarili niyang problema,” he explained.

The actor revealed that the character’s name was inspired by St. Anthony of Padua, known as the patron saint of lost things and lost people—a detail that reflects the emotional core of the series.

“It is an action series but with a heart,” Dingdong said. “It talks about finding things, not just literally finding things but finding oneself.”

More than explosive fight scenes and thrilling missions, the series promises an emotional and character-driven narrative where every storyline is connected through Atoy.

During the media conference, Dingdong teased how the stories of the supporting characters gradually intertwine with his own.

“Habang nare-reveal sa amin ‘yung kuwento bawat week, pakomplika nang pakomplika ‘yung kaniyang kuwento—at hindi lang ‘yung kaniyang kuwento kundi pati ‘yung kuwento ng lahat ng characters.”

He praised the ensemble cast, which includes Max Collins , Shuvee Etrata , Paolo Contis , Jo Berry , Tonton Gutierrez , Joey Marquez , and Rio Locsin , among others.

According to Dingdong, the complexity of the show goes beyond a standard action format.

“Hindi lang siya ‘pag sinabing action, action lang. Hindi lang ‘pag drama, drama—kumbinasyon. So, hindi siya simpleng gawin.”

The actor also took time to acknowledge the creative team behind the project, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bring such a layered story to life.

“Something that I’m always grateful for… our brilliant creative team for giving us this material.”

Director Dominic Zapata echoed the actor’s sentiments and highlighted the collaborative effort behind the ambitious production.

“As directors we get too much credit for something that was created by a whole team,” Direk Dom said. “Kapag may pumalya, hindi namin maitatayo ang production.”

Marking Dingdong’s primetime return after the success of Royal Blood in 2023, The Master Cutter blends high-stakes action with emotional storytelling, family drama, and themes of redemption and self-discovery.

The series premieres May 11 on GMA Prime and will also stream globally via Netflix, Kapuso Stream, GMA Play, and GMA Pinoy TV.