CEB resumes Dubai routes in July 

Flights 5J 14/15 and 5J 18/19 covering the Manila–Dubai–Manila route will return to service, with CEB operating four weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The resumption of flights is expected to provide relief for passengers, particularly overseas Filipino workers, tourists, and business travelers who rely on the Manila-Dubai route for work, family reunions, and regional connectivity.

“Passengers with cancelled flights to and from Dubai may start rebooking their flights through the Manage Booking portal at the CEB website,” CEB said.

Meanwhile, CEB said it will continue to maintain its four-times-weekly Manila-Riyadh operations. Flights from Manila to Riyadh operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while Riyadh to Manila flights are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

CEB posted a net loss of P400 million in the first quarter, reversing a P466 million net income from a year earlier due to non-core foreign exchange losses related to quarter-end peso depreciation.

Foreign exchange losses reached P1.8 billion during the quarter, which offset gains from higher operating income and revenue growth.

Core income before tax surged 300 percent to P1.3 billion from P325 million a year ago, while total revenue climbed 10 percent year-on-year to P33.3 billion, driven by higher passenger demand and a 10 percent increase in seat capacity across domestic and international routes.

CEB serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.