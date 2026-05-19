Bong Go pushes heat safety measures ahead of possible Super El Niño

Sen. Bong Go called for stronger heat-health protocols, workplace safety measures, and crop insurance protection as the country prepares for a possible Super El Niño that could worsen droughts, trigger water shortages, and disrupt agriculture and public health.

Go urged the Department of Health to establish clear national guidelines for heatstroke prevention, heat-related illness response, and water-borne disease management, while also calling on the Department of Labor and Employment and private firms to strengthen protections for workers exposed to extreme heat, particularly construction workers, delivery riders, and farmers.