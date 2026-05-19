BARMM chief minister urges education minister to resign over P2.2B audit

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has called on Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to resign following a Commission on Audit (COA) report citing alleged irregularities worth P2.2 billion.

In a letter, Macacua said, “Given the gravity of the findings and the enormity of the amount involved, we are of the considered view that the gains of good and moral governance… are in serious jeopardy,” and described the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) as “graft-ridden.” He added, “The issue is not about Iqbal as a person, but about corruption,” noting that Iqbal was the minister at the time the audit covered.