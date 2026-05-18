Macacua asks BARMM education minister to resign over procurement controversy

The OCM cited multiple findings flagged by the Commission on Audit involving procurement transactions and disbursements within the education ministry, including 53 contracts amounting to nearly P1.95 billion.

It also cited alleged failures such as the non-imposition of liquidated damages on delayed projects, questions regarding the eligibility of joint venture arrangements, and delays in the posting of required performance securities by contractors involved in certain projects.

Moreover, the OCM said 73 disbursement vouchers amounting to P2.247 billion were processed and paid despite the absence of mandatory supporting documents required under government auditing and procurement regulations.

Iqbal rejects resignation call

Iqbal, however, reportedly refused to step down, insisting that the COA findings remain preliminary and do not yet constitute an administrative or liability case.

He argued that the principles of due process and presumption of innocence must be respected throughout the investigation.

Macacua’s camp, however, maintained that the controversy has already gone beyond ordinary administrative concerns, saying it threatens the integrity and moral authority of the Bangsamoro government, which is expected to uphold transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The camp argued that Iqbal’s resignation was necessary to prevent further damage to the government’s image. It also said an independent and impartial investigation by the COA and other oversight bodies would be easier to conduct if the education minister temporarily vacates his post to avoid possible influence or conflicts of interest.

According to the OCM, temporarily stepping aside would help assure the public that the investigation is being conducted fairly while protecting the integrity of the institutions involved.