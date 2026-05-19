Army slams ‘fact-finding mission’ report as CTG propaganda

“The Toboso and Cauayan encounters expose the CTG’s pattern of deception that ultimately results in the tragic demise of their members. We emphasize that beyond the body count lies a greater tragedy: the CTG’s terror-grooming scheme robs deceived students of the chance to abandon the armed struggle and build peaceful, productive lives,” Dema-ala said.

“While the CTG resorts to cheap, worn-out propaganda out of sheer desperation, the Philippine Army continues to deliver crushing blows to their already bleeding and diminished leadership,” he added.

According to the Army spokesperson, the neutralization of Rolando Dantes, the notorious Southern Negros counterpart of CTG hitman Roger Fabillar, brings justice to the victims of CTG atrocities in Negros.

Dantes, who has long evaded multiple arrest warrants for murder cases, is the key suspect in the cold-blooded murders of a barangay official in Cauayan and an elderly woman in Kabankalan City last year.

“To justify these atrocities, the CTG usually resorts to the desperate act of ‘spy-tagging’ to justify their execution of innocent civilians,” Dema-ala explained.

He added that the timely information provided by the community was “pivotal in the success of our security operations against the CTG remnants.”

“We assure the Filipino people that the Philippine Army is firmly committed to securing the people of Negros,” he said.

“We assure the victims of CTG atrocities that they will receive the justice they rightfully deserve,” the Army spokesperson emphasized.