Anton Vinzon shines in biggest role yet in 'Kamao'

“Gusto ko talaga siyang maging proud sa pilot and talagang first time ko ‘tong lead show, sana magustuhan niya,” Anton shared as he spoke about wanting to make his father proud through the series.

The young actor revealed that Roi has yet to watch the pilot episode, adding that he hopes they will experience the moment together once the show officially airs.

“‘Nak, good job.’ Gusto ko marinig sa kanya ‘yun,” Anton admitted emotionally. “Tribute ko po talaga kay papa ‘to kasi siya po talaga ‘yung superhero ko and talagang he’s my best friend.”

Working alongside his father for the first time also brought a new kind of pressure for the rising actor. Anton described Roi as becoming a protective and supportive “stage father” throughout production.

“First day pa lang, pressure na,” he recalled. “Talagang nandiyan siya para sa ‘kin. Inaalalay niya ‘ko, ganun po talaga. Todo support sa ‘kin.”

While Roi reportedly avoided giving direct acting instructions on set, Anton said his father taught him valuable lessons about discipline, humility, and authenticity as an artist.

“Naging totoo ako sa sarili ko and mas naging matapang ako sa mga binigay niya sa ‘kin,” he said.

Anton also expressed gratitude that his father chose not to overly guide him through the process, allowing him to learn independently and grow through experience.

“Sabi niya, ‘Hindi na kita tutulungan. Dapat ‘yung mga taong tumutulong sa ‘yo, ‘yung mga direktor, dapat talaga ma-experience mo lahat.’”

Beyond the emotional father-and-son dynamic, Kamao also marks a major turning point in Anton’s career as his first solo lead project. The actor admitted feeling overwhelmed by the support the show has already been receiving even before its television debut.

“Dream come true. ‘Yung sinabi ko nga kanina, ‘Papa, natupad ko na ‘yung pangarap ko,’” he shared.

Directed by L.A. Madridejos and Richard Arellano, Kamao blends sports drama with themes of resilience, family, and self-discovery. The series also features a powerhouse ensemble that includes Amy Austria, Wendell Ramos, Neil Ryan Sese, Katrina Halili, and several emerging young stars.

With the role of Makmak, Anton steps into a more mature and emotionally demanding chapter of his career — one that not only showcases his growth as an actor, but also honors the man he calls his “superhero.”