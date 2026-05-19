All aBOARD EXPO 2026 goes to Quezon City

The Quezon City government and Gaming Library announced the upcoming All aBOARD Expo 2026, which will be held at the MICE Center inside the Quezon City Hall Compound from 28 to 31 May 2026.
“The purpose of the expo is to promote gaming, education at learning, interaction and promoting the city in a number of advocacies for the environment, to learn about more tourism sites and really promoting a whole community experience”, City administrator Michael Alimurung said at the press conference on Tuesday, 19 May.
In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Gaming Library Chief Executive Officer Hans Kenner Fernandez said that the expo is a board game convention that gives international boarding game experience to Filipinos.
According to Fernandez, more than 200 games will be featured during the expo, encouraging participants to spend more time playing together and taking breaks from gadgets such as cellphones and iPads.
“Our games here are easy to learn and are already labeled according to difficulty. If you do not have any experience yet, you may first try the entry-level games”, the Gaming Library CEO said.
The expo will also highlight board games that promote Philippine wildlife such as Kalikasan featuring the Philippine Eagle, the Palawan binturong and other wonderful animals in the country.
Meanwhile, a game called Sinigang will also be featured at the board game expo to teach children about preparing food and feeding their families.
The city government said that the admission for the board game expo is free for Quezon City residents and non-residents are welcome to join for a minimal fee of P150.
The four-day game convention will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitions, gaming zones, and curated programming aligned with themes in sustainability, nature and animals.