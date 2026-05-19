All aBOARD Expo 2026

(May 19 2026) The Quezon City Government hold a press-conference with City Administrator Michael Alimurung, Officer in Charge - Quezon City Tourism Department Giana Aira Barata, and CEO - Gaming Library Hans Kenner Fernandez, to discuss the four days All aBOARD Expo a tabletop gaming events on May 28–31, 2026, at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. building, a city-supported initiative that promotes critical thinking, collaboration, and family bonding through tabletop and to create inclusive spaces for learning beyond the classroom, In partnership with Gaming Library, as it returns as the Philippines’ premier tabletop gaming event. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 19 2026) The Quezon City Government hold a press-conference with City Administrator Michael Alimurung, Officer in Charge - Quezon City Tourism Department Giana Aira Barata, and CEO - Gaming Library Hans Kenner Fernandez, to discuss the four days All aBOARD Expo a tabletop gaming events on May 28–31, 2026, at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. building, a city-supported initiative that promotes critical thinking, collaboration, and family bonding through tabletop and to create inclusive spaces for learning beyond the classroom, In partnership with Gaming Library, as it returns as the Philippines’ premier tabletop gaming event. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR