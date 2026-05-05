DepEd, Agusan del Sur tighten safety protocols ahead Palarong Pambansa

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said DepEd is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure that all systems are in place for a safe and orderly competition.

“Para sa DepEd, sa bawat Palaro, inuuna natin ang kaligtasan, kalusugan, at kinabukasan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Nakahanda ang ating mga sistema, katuwang ang lokal na pamahalaan, para makapaglaro sila nang may kumpiyansa at sapat na suporta,” Angara said.

He added that austerity measures will be implemented throughout the games, but assured that these will not compromise safety standards or the quality of the competition.

Organizers said stricter hydration protocols will be enforced, with continuous water supply in all venues and adjusted competition schedules shifting events to late afternoon and evening sessions to reduce heat exposure risks among athletes.

In a press briefing on Monday, officials from DepEd Caraga and the Provincial Government of Agusan del Sur reported that preparations are in their final stages, with equipment deliveries nearing completion and venue-level testing already underway.

“The equipment for the Palarong Pambansa is nearly complete. New items arrive every day and we bring these to the playing venues so that we can have a dry run in every playing venue before the actual competition in the Palarong Pambansa,” said Governor Santiago B. Cane Jr..

Cane expressed confidence in the province’s readiness, noting that all regional delegations have confirmed participation.

Infrastructure for the event is reported to be more than 97 percent complete, following two years of coordinated planning among national and local agencies.

Security and emergency measures have also been intensified across billeting quarters and competition venues, including 24-hour police deployment, surveillance systems, and dedicated transport services for athletes and officials.

Medical response teams, ambulances, and an activated emergency operations center have likewise been put in place to respond to contingencies.

Disaster preparedness protocols have also been tested through simulation exercises covering fire, earthquake, and evacuation scenarios involving participating delegations.

DepEd Caraga Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion said the province’s preparations set a benchmark for future hosts of the national games.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming Palarong Pambansa. We are committed to making this the best experience yet for our athletes, coaches, and delegations here in the Caraga Region,” Asuncion said.