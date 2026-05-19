AboitizPower subsidiaries host medical mission, coastal cleanup

The medical mission, held at the Barangay Alas-asin Basketball Covered Court, was part of AboitizPower’s Project Saysay Plus initiative.

Launched in January 2023, the program empowers GMEC and GNPD employees to celebrate their birthdays by volunteering in their host communities.

Twelve birthday celebrants assisted rural health physicians Dr. Abigail Eunice Ramos and Dr. Sherwin Pontanilla during the event.

Following the medical mission, the employee volunteers hosted a “Kalinga Kay Nanay” Mother’s Day lunch, providing meals and tokens to the barangay volunteers.

Separately, Aboitiz Renewables Inc. mobilized 250 volunteers on Tuesday for a coastal cleanup drive that removed approximately 610 kilograms of waste from the Kalaklan Coastal Area in Olongapo City.

The renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation stated that the cleanup was designed to improve drainage and mitigate flooding in communities long vulnerable to heavy rains.

Olongapo City has faced recurring flooding for decades because of its natural terrain and coastal geography, which often causes waste carried by rainwater to accumulate along the shoreline and block waterways.

The initiative brought together the local governments of Olongapo City and Barangay Kalaklan, the City Environmental Sanitation and Management Office, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-CENRO Olongapo.