Aboitiz Renewables leads Olongapo cleanup drive vs flooding

The initiative brought together the local governments of Olongapo City and Barangay Kalaklan, the City Environmental Sanitation and Management Office (ESMO), and DENR-CENRO Olongapo.

Personnel from the Olongapo City Police Office, the Olongapo City Fire Station, and the 69th Infantry “Cougar” Battalion also joined the activity, alongside private sector partners GEDI Construction and Development Corporation and Deprez Power Corporation.

Olongapo City has faced recurring flooding for decades due to its natural terrain and coastal geography. Waste carried by rainwater and drainage systems often accumulates along the shoreline, blocking waterways and worsening floods in nearby communities.

By clearing more than half a ton of waste from the coast, volunteers helped restore water flow and reduce environmental risks for residents living near the shoreline.

“Being a good neighbor means showing up — not only for development, but also for the environment we share with the people of Olongapo,” said Mikaela Buendia, Solar Project Development Manager at Aboitiz Renewables. “The strong volunteer turnout reflects a community that genuinely cares for its coastline, and we are proud to work alongside them in protecting it for future generations.”

Aboitiz Renewables operates the Olongapo Solar Power Plant as part of its growing renewable energy portfolio. Beyond delivering clean energy, the company continues to support environmental and community initiatives in its host communities.