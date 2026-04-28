Mariveles transport group get aid from AboitizPower’s Project Saysay

He added that it empowers the local communities of Bataan through education, sustainability, and livelihood support, with employees volunteering time to celebrate their birthdays by giving back to host communities.

“In a time when every peso counts and every ride carries a story, we chose to celebrate life by giving back. This April, as part of our birthday obligation to share what we have, our group surprised 100 random jeepney, tricycle, and bus drivers in Mariveles with free lunch and kilo of rice,” he said.

He added that this is to show gratitude to the people “who keep our days moving despite the crisis, this is our small way of saying: we see you, we honor you, and we thank you. Because birthdays are not just about candles and cake—they’re also about becoming someone’s answered prayer, even for a day.”

Instead of traditional personal birthday celebrations, employees from GMEC and GNPD volunteer their time and resources to local community projects.

In July 2025, the program partnered with TESDA to train 50 women in Mariveles, Bataan, in transforming waste materials—like tarpaulins and plastics—into useful products.

The initiative supports local education, exemplified by the Project SAYSAY+ in January 2026, which provided learning aids and assistance to day care centers in Barangay Batangas II, Mariveles.

Aligned with AboitizPower's ESG strategy, Project Saysay creates “saysay” (meaning “value” or “purpose”) by fostering sustainability through environmental protection and community empowerment.

The project has provided support to various sectors, including beneficiaries with Down Syndrome in Bataan.