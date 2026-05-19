15 LET topnotchers were 4Ps beneficiaries from EV

DSWD-8 officials lauded the honorees for overcoming financial hardships and personal challenges to attain academic and professional milestones that brought pride not only to their families but also to their respective communities across Eastern Visayas.

Assistant Regional Director for Operations Leila E. Auditor said the achievement of the LET topnotchers stands as proof that access to educational support and social assistance programs can significantly help underprivileged children reach their full potential.

Through the years, the 4Ps program has provided eligible families with conditional cash grants intended to support children’s education, health, and nutrition, enabling many beneficiaries to complete their studies and pursue professional careers.

DSWD-8 said the success of the 15 LET topnotchers highlights the long-term impact of sustained government intervention in improving the lives of low-income Filipino families.

“The accomplishments of former monitored children who have now become licensed professional teachers demonstrate how education continues to serve as a powerful tool in breaking the cycle of poverty,” the agency stated.

Rashil Rae Recorte, LET-Secondary Level Top 1 and holder of the highest mark in LET history, expressed hope that their achievement would inspire current 4Ps monitored children and students to remain focused on their studies and pursue their dreams despite economic difficulties.