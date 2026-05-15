DBM releases mid-year bonus for government workers

Starting Friday, 15 May, qualified government employees, including military and uniformed personnel, will begin receiving their mid-year bonus, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced.
According to a statement released by the DBM, a total of P73.456 billion has been allocated for the 2026 Mid-Year Bonus, benefiting more than 1.9 million civilian, military, and uniformed personnel across national government agencies.
DBM Secretary Rolando Toledo said the bonus serves as the administration’s recognition and expression of gratitude for the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of government workers nationwide.
“Ang maagang pagproseso ng Mid-Year Bonus ay pagkilala sa kanilang sakripisyo, dedikasyon, at mahalagang papel sa paghahatid ng serbisyo publiko sa bawat Pilipino,” Toledo said.
“Mula sa mga guro, nurse, sundalo, pulis, kawani ng gobyerno, hanggang sa mga nasa likod ng araw-araw na operasyon ng pamahalaan—ang bonus na ito ay simpleng pasasalamat ng gobyerno para sa inyong walang sawa, masipag, at tapat na paglilingkod sa bayan,” he added.
The DBM also outlined the eligibility requirements under DBM Budget Circular No. 2017-2 for government personnel to qualify for the mid-year bonus.