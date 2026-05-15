DBM releases mid-year bonus for government workers

Starting Friday, 15 May, qualified government employees, including military and uniformed personnel, will begin receiving their mid-year bonus, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced.

According to a statement released by the DBM, a total of P73.456 billion has been allocated for the 2026 Mid-Year Bonus, benefiting more than 1.9 million civilian, military, and uniformed personnel across national government agencies.

DBM Secretary Rolando Toledo said the bonus serves as the administration’s recognition and expression of gratitude for the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of government workers nationwide.