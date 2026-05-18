UP joins gov’t digital identity network as first university registration authority

Digital certificates issued under the PNPKI support secure electronic signatures and authenticated digital transactions, allowing workflows such as remote document approvals, inter-campus administrative processing, authenticated university records, and paperless authorization of official transactions.

Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce processing delays, strengthen accountability, and improve operational efficiency across geographically distributed UP offices and campuses.

“Real public service in the digital age depends not only on access, but on trusted authentication,” said Peter A. Sy, UP vice president for digital transformation.

Sy also emphasized that as more public transactions shift online, institutions carry greater responsibility in securely verifying identities, authorizing actions, and maintaining trust in digital records and approvals.

The activation formally integrates UP into the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure, the government framework for trusted digital identities and legally recognized electronic signatures established under Executive Order No. 810, Series of 2009.

Under the arrangement, designated UP Registration Authority Officers and Registration Authority Assistants may process certificate applications and facilitate revocation requests for members of the UP community.

“This milestone also reflects our shared commitment to advancing e-governance through collaboration, innovation, and public service,” said Ahmed Genesis Simon, supervising director of the DICT Government Digital Transformation Bureau-Digital Certificate Division.

“As we move forward, may we continue to work together with humility, integrity, and purpose, always remembering that technology is most meaningful when it serves the people,” Simon added.

UP’s designation makes it the first entity outside DICT to assume the role, helping distribute operational responsibilities while utilizing the university’s decentralized governance structure.

Each constituent university operates its own information technology office, Human Resources Development Office, and digital innovation unit, providing an existing framework for institution-wide implementation across geographically dispersed campuses.

Officials said the arrangement also strengthens cybersecurity across UP transactions and operationalizes the university’s policy on electronic documents and signatures as part of its broader digital transformation agenda.

The pioneer batch of officers formally received their cryptographic tokens after completing required PNPKI Registration Authority training and DICT-prescribed qualification processes.

They are expected to begin processing applications from UP faculty, staff, and administrative offices in the coming weeks under the three-year DICT-UP memorandum of agreement, subject to joint review and renewal.