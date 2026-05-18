Trump-Xi talks secure trade deals but leave Taiwan tensions unresolved

China also agreed to help address US supply chain shortages involving rare earths and critical minerals, while discussions were held on restrictions affecting the sale of earth-processing equipment.

The White House also highlighted China’s commitment to purchase 200 American-made Boeing aircraft, which officials said would support manufacturing jobs in the United States.

The two countries also agreed to establish the US-China Board of Trade and the Board of Investment.

According to the White House, the Board of Trade would help manage commerce involving non-sensitive goods, while the Board of Investment would serve as a forum for discussing investment concerns and opportunities.

Trump and Xi also agreed to pursue what both sides described as a “constructive relationship of strategic stability.”

Despite the economic breakthroughs, uncertainty remains over issues involving Iran and Taiwan.

Both leaders reiterated that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

However, US officials reportedly found that some Chinese companies had allegedly been involved in covert efforts to send intelligence and arms to Tehran through third countries to conceal their origins, according to reports from The New York Times.

China maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with Iran and remains one of Tehran’s largest oil buyers.

The Taiwan issue also emerged as a major point of tension.

The United States is weighing whether to proceed with a proposed $14-billion weapons package for Taiwan, following an earlier $11-billion arms package approved last December.

China previously criticized the US support for Taiwan, warning that backing the self-governed island would “backfire.”

After the state visit, Trump told Fox News that the arms package would depend on China.

“I’m holding that in abeyance and it depends on China,” Trump said. “It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It’s a lot of weapons.”

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly described the issue as the most sensitive matter in US-China relations.

Trump later told reporters aboard Air Force One that he discussed Taiwan and arms sales with Xi “in great detail.”

“I think the last thing we need right now is a war that’s 9,500 miles away,” Trump said.

In response, Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te said Taiwan remains committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and accused China of fueling regional instability.

“Taiwan will not provoke or escalate conflict, but it will also not relinquish its national sovereignty and dignity, or its democratic and free way of life, under pressure,” Lai said in a statement posted on social media.

During the summit, Xi reportedly warned Trump that tensions over Taiwan could lead to “clashes and even conflicts.”