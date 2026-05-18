The 13 May incident: ‘Senate under attack!’

Here is what occurred based on reports and timelines from the incident.

The Incident (13 May):

1. The Gunfire: From 7:48 p.m. to 8 p.m., roughly 10 to 12 gunshots were heard on the second floor of the Senate building.

2. Alleged Breach: Senator Jinggoy Estrada reported that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and his personnel engaged in a shootout after National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents attempted to enter.

3. “Under Attack” Declaration: Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano confirmed the incident on Facebook Live, declaring that the Senate was “under attack.”

Some people were quick to ask if former senator Antonio Trillanes IV was involved in the “attack.” There was nothing to link Trillanes to the gunshots; however, he was connected to the escalating political friction that caused the lockdown.

Trillanes’s Role as Catalyst of the Events

1. Bearing the ICC Warrants, Allegedly: Two days prior (11 May), Trillanes went to the Senate with a copy of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa.

2. Assisted Authorities: Trillanes reportedly admitted that he went to assist the NBI agents in enforcing the arrest. He said he was calling De la Rosa’s earlier dare to personally serve the warrant. (Facebook Oro Broadcast Media)

3. The Initial Scuffle: Trillanes’s presence triggered a confrontation on 11 May when De la Rosa claimed he and the NBI operatives tried to stop him from entering from the parking basement, wrestling with them and causing minor injuries to De la Rosa’s hand. This confrontation prompted the Senate to place De la Rosa under its protective custody. (Politiko.com)

4. Denial of Involvement in Shootout

a) “Wala ako doon” (I wasn’t there): Trillanes firmly denied involvement in the subsequent commotion and gunfire, saying that he was not on the premises when the shots were fired.

b) Counter-Accusations: Following the shooting, Trillanes suggested the shooting may have been “staged” by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and De la Rosa’s camp to block the ICC arrest and justify a permanent lockdown.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of the Senate Sergeant of Arms (OSSA) are reviewing all security footage to determine exactly who brought firearms in and fired the shots.

Context: In the context of a fair and just trial, the 13 May incident would affect public and international perception.

Erosion of Public Trust and Fairness

The incident and the subsequent maneuverings by the Senate are viewed by critics as evidence that the Senate is acting as a “shield” for the Vice President rather than an impartial court;

and central to this is the perception of undermining the goal of achieving accountability.

The events highlighted a divide: some seeing the impeachment as a “betrayal of public trust” by the Senate, while others saw it as a defense against political persecution.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com