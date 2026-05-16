Pandemonium: A dramatic and violent week at the Senate

Amid a regular Senate session on Monday, 11 May 2026, a loud stomp echoed across the plenary floor, marking the first appearance of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa since November 2025. His arrival followed a tense chase involving National Bureau of Investigation agents, just minutes after a motion for a change in Senate leadership was approved.

When asked by a reporter why he was present, Dela Rosa stressed:

“I am a senator of this republic! Kapag wala ako, hinahanap ninyo ako. Ngayon pumapasok ako, tatanungin ninyo ako: Bakit ako pumapasok?”

(“I am a senator of this republic. When I am absent, you look for me. Now that I am here, you are asking why I showed up?”)