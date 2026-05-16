Pandemonium: A dramatic and violent week at the Senate

As police forces blocked the gates of the country’s third-highest office, protesters from various groups — including progressives, as well as both Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Rodrigo Duterte supporters — troop down JW Diokno Blvd. for four straight days. The chase ultimately ended in an escape, with fellow senator and former action star Robin Padilla evading what could have been a one-way flight to The Hague to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity linked to drug war killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
On Sunday, 10 May 2026, at Camp Crame — Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa’s former home base — Jonvic Remulla, along with Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and other officials, said that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group was set to issue a subpoena requiring the former chief to personally appear as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Amid a regular Senate session on Monday, 11 May 2026, a loud stomp echoed across the plenary floor, marking the first appearance of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa since November 2025. His arrival followed a tense chase involving National Bureau of Investigation agents, just minutes after a motion for a change in Senate leadership was approved.
When asked by a reporter why he was present, Dela Rosa stressed:
“I am a senator of this republic! Kapag wala ako, hinahanap ninyo ako. Ngayon pumapasok ako, tatanungin ninyo ako: Bakit ako pumapasok?”
(“I am a senator of this republic. When I am absent, you look for me. Now that I am here, you are asking why I showed up?”)
His rival, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, was outside the Session Hall holding a copy of the International Criminal Court warrant.
With 13 “yes” votes, nine “no” votes, and two abstentions, Alan Peter Cayetano replaced Tito Sotto as Senate President. Meanwhile, Loren Legarda was elected Senate President Pro Tempore.
Chief of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) Edgardo Rene Samonte was also replaced by retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca, a fellow Philippine Military Academy classmate of Dela Rosa.
On Tuesday, 12 May, few members of the OSAA were seen posed with high caliber guns on Senate premises.
Earlier news reports see a cozy Senator Roland “Bato” Dela Rosa inside the Senate wearing his shirt. He is seen smiling as he attends the Senate hearing after a day of tension following the International Criminal Court’s Warrant of Arrest.
Tight security was still implemented at the area. While protest from various political stance are present in front of JW Diokno Blvd gate.
Tensions later escalated between Senators Kiko Pangilinan and Robin Padilla, prompting the suspension of the plenary session.
Senator Roland “Bato” Dela Rosa speaks with members of the press in an ambush interview at the hall of Senate in Pasay City on Wednesday. The former chief of police recited the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) hymn suggesting his patriotic endeavors. When asked of regrets of past actions as PNP Chief, Dela Rosa thought that he was just loyal to the service comparing his other colleagues who go easy after retirement.
In the afternoon, protest happening outside the Senate walled by batches of police forces while a commotion confirmed by Aplasca happened inside Senate building between Senators Robinhood Padilla and Kiko Pangilinan.
Onwards, a white vehicle was seen in front of the GSIS gate. OSAA head Mao Aplasca confirms that there are members of the NBI in the GSIS side of the vicinity.
Hours later after a wave of employees leaves the building for time out, a group of uniformed men with long rifles rushed into the staircase leading to the second floor of the building. As the articles of impeachment arrives in the Senate premises. Media representatives were seen down with a news that Dela Rosa has taken an elevator, and with hopes to chase hiding senator through the parking lot, for a possible evasion.
Minutes later full lock down happens. As members from the OSAA closes the steel roll up doors of the Senate lobby.
Press people inspects the door in parallel with the elevators of the first floor of Senate after hearing a drilling sound. Yet, authorities confirm that it was only repairs on the GSIS side of the building.
Minutes after, more than a dozen of gunshots were heard causing panic inside the building.
Senate staff near the session hall were asked to go inside the rooms available immediately after the shooting, while members of the media run towards the press office.
When the media tried to go back near the incident, they were backed off by the police.
While all of this are happening, Senator Robin Padilla was seen on the second floor of the building rushing towards the staircase going up the building.
Aplasca faces phones stormed with questions from the press on specifics of the incident. "We are all safe here," he stressed. Assuring the journalists that everyone inside the Senate is secured amid the lock down situation.
Media were then asked to leave the Senate building premises later on. DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, enters the building for a dialogue.
Senator Jonvic Remulla along with members of the Senate majority bloc, headed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano holds a press conference outside the Senate Building. He said that the arrival was to secure the senators and not to arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa. Also, to confirm that no casualties occured during the exchange of fires.
At around 2:30 to 3:00 Thursday morning, Dela Rosa has been reported to have left the Senate premises with Senator Robinhood Padilla.
On Morning, forensics officers from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group where seen walking towards the crime scene where the shoot out occurred.
Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano signs the receiving copy of the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives. He later attended a press briefing where he flares up interjecting that Senate was "under attack" after the shooting incident occurred inside the premises.
He said that the Aplasca confirms that Senator now fugitive Bato Dela Rosa has left the building before dawn. The senate president also relayed a message from Dela Rosa's wife thanking for the support for his husband. The wife also asked for forgiveness for the "confusion and havoc in the Senate".
After his press conference, the Senator let the media to take footage of the crime scene. However, a ply was already placed covering the bullet holes.
Words and photos by Aram Lascano