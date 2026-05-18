St. Luke’s QC earns international certification on kidney transplant program

It validates the facility’s adherence to global benchmarks across all stages of treatment, including pre-transplant evaluations, complex surgeries, and long-term post-operative management.

To recall, St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City in Taguig was previously the first hospital in the country to receive the certification for kidney transplantation.

With the Quezon City facility now achieving the same status, the two locations remain the sole providers in the Philippines recognized under this specific international framework.

During the latest evaluation, the Quezon City program earned an overall score of 9.9 out of 10, signaling near-perfect compliance with global healthcare standards.

The survey logged zero adverse findings in critical categories, including the delivery or facilitation of clinical care, supporting patient self-management and clinical information management.

Hospital officials attributed the high marks to an integrated, multidisciplinary approach that coordinates care among nephrologists, transplant surgeons, immunologists, urologists and specialized nursing teams.

This model is designed to streamline pre-transplant screening, donor matching, advanced surgical operations, and subsequent immunosuppressive management.