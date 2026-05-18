St. Luke’s QC earns global certification for kidney transplant program

The certification recognizes St. Luke’s Quezon City’s adherence to internationally benchmarked practices in kidney transplant care, from pre-transplant evaluation and surgery to long-term post-transplant management.

St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City earlier became the first hospital in the Philippines to receive the JCI Clinical Care Program Certification for Kidney Transplantation.

With the latest recognition, the Quezon City and Global City facilities remain the only hospitals in the country to hold the CCPC for Kidney Transplantation, highlighting the strength and consistency of St. Luke’s transplant program.

The certification was further underscored by the program’s strong survey performance, which recorded an overall score of 9.9, reflecting near-perfect compliance with international standards.

The program also posted zero findings in critical areas, including Delivering or Facilitating Clinical Care, Supporting Self-Management, and Clinical Information Management.

Hospital officials said the results demonstrate a deeply embedded culture of quality, patient safety, and continuous improvement.

St. Luke’s said its kidney transplant program follows a fully integrated and multidisciplinary approach involving nephrologists, transplant surgeons, immunologists, urologists, and specialized nursing teams to provide personalized care for patients.

The program includes comprehensive pre-transplant screening and donor matching, advanced surgical procedures, perioperative care, and long-term immunosuppressive management.

The hospital also highlighted its continued investment in innovation, including robotic-assisted kidney transplant surgery aimed at reducing complications and improving recovery time.

Backed by advanced medical facilities and technology, St. Luke’s said the recognition positions the institution as a regional benchmark for kidney transplant care.