Senate shooting suspect positive for gunpowder

Panaga identified the suspect as Mel Oragon, 40, who was arrested after several gunshots were heard at the Senate on Wednesday night.

Authorities said Oragon was carrying a brown sling bag containing 30 rounds of live 5.56-caliber ammunition, a long magazine loaded with 26 rounds of 5.56-cal. ammunition, and a short magazine containing 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Panaga said, however, that the police had yet to determine if Oragon actually fired a gun.

“Although no firearm was recovered, ammunition was found, and these are part of the evidence being investigated by the Pasay City Police Station. Based on the initial report, there were 30 rounds of live 5.56-cal. ammunition and 15 rounds of 9mm,” she said.

The suspect, now detained at the Pasay City police station, has undergone inquest proceedings and is facing multiple charges, including violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition (RA 10591), alarm and scandal, tumults and disturbances of public order, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, disturbance of proceedings, trespass to property, violation of Senate security, and direct assault.

Senate security chief suspended

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman confirmed it has ordered the preventive suspension of Senate Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca and issued a subpoena for CCTV footage from the night of 13 May, when the commotion occurred.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said both documents have been received by the Senate Secretariat.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said Aplasca would be suspended for six months without pay over his failure to maintain order and for allegedly firing warning shots at law enforcement.

“For you to fire a warning shot at law enforcement, you think you are above the law. Nobody is above the law — even if you work for the Senate,” Remulla said.

The Ombudsman is conducting an independent investigation into the incident and has subpoenaed the CCTV footage as part of its probe. Remulla earlier said the Senate refused to receive the subpoena.

“They did not want to accept it. I don’t understand them. For me, that’s considered ‘served’ even if they did not receive it,” he said in a radio interview.

The Ombudsman is also looking into reports that Senator Robin Padilla may have helped Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa leave the Senate premises hours after the shooting.

Remulla said Senator Jinggoy Estrada would also be investigated after he was heard in CCTV footage saying: “Hide the CCTV” in Filipino.

Estrada has denied any ill intent, saying his statement was taken out of context.