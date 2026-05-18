San Beda Alabang sees P8M savings from RE shift

The shift is also expected to reduce more than 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions yearly, equivalent to the carbon absorbed by around 100,000 trees annually. The renewable supply will complement the school’s existing rooftop solar installations.

“At San Beda College Alabang, we believe that the most powerful lessons are those lived out in our daily operations. By powering our campus with 100 percent renewable energy, we are showing our students that sustainability and excellence go hand-in-hand,” SBCA Rector Rev. Fr. Gerardo Ma. De Villa, OSB, said on Monday.

ACEN RES, which holds a 65 percent share of the country’s green energy retail market based on Philippine Electricity Market Corp. data, said schools play a key role in shaping future energy consumers.

“We are happy to welcome San Beda Alabang into our growing community of partner schools, colleges, and universities that have trusted us with their renewable energy supply,” said Tony Valdez, Senior Vice President for Market Transformation and Retail at ACEN.