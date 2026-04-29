ACEN drives Lawson full RE switch

ACEN RES said Wednesday it will provide renewable electricity to Lawson stores via the government-led Retail Aggregation Program.

Lawson Philippines will begin the transition at the end of May, initially covering 25 stores across Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan, with a phased rollout of renewable energy adoption.

The partnership was formalized during a contract-signing ceremony attended by key executives, including ACEN Chief Operating Officer for Philippine Operations, Miguel de Jesus, and Lawson Philippines President, Yasuhiro Sato.

“We will continue to expand Lawson stores in the future and strive to reduce energy costs by utilizing renewable energy. We look forward to building a brighter, greener future together,” Sato said.

Meanwhile, De Jesus said ACEN welcomes Lawson Philippines as a partner in advancing renewable energy adoption, noting that the shift supports the country’s renewable energy targets while driving operational efficiency and sustainability.

Lawson targets a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per store by 2030 from 2013 levels, and full reduction by 2050, as it expands its footprint in the country.