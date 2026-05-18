Samsung Electronics, union in talks as court blunts planned strike

Monday’s talks follow the collapse last week of a first round of government-mediated negotiations over pay and bonuses at the world’s largest memory chipmaker, which accounts for nearly a quarter of South Korea’s exports.

Adding to pressure on the union, a South Korean court partially granted Samsung’s request for an injunction, ordering the union to ensure any strike did not disrupt production.

The ruling means that a strike must not lead to the degradation of materials used in production, while operations related to safety and avoiding product damage must be maintained at normal levels, a court spokesperson said by telephone.

The two main unions could face fines of 100 million won ($72,000) per day each if they failed to comply, while union leaders could be fined 10 million won per day, the spokesperson said.

The union said in a statement the court ruling would not dissuade it from pursuing a strike if talks did not achieve a deal, but pledged to engage seriously in negotiations.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

South Korean government officials have increasingly voiced worries about a strike, warning it could pose significant risk to economic growth, exports and financial markets.