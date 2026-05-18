ROMAN CONQUEST: Sinner rules Italian Open, braces for Ronald Garros

"I need to keep myself in form because there's my most important tournament of the year coming up," Sinner told reporters.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself because the pressure comes anyway. The most important thing to do right now is take a break and do the right things.”

"I don't even want to think too much about tennis right now."

Ruud has won more matches and tournaments on clay than anyone else on the men's tour since the start of 2020 — his last title on the surface coming at the Madrid Masters last year — but he couldn't beat Sinner for the first time.

Norwegian Ruud had never won a set against Sinner in any of their previous four meetings, but immediately improved on the fearful hammering he received here from the Italian last year by winning the first two games.

But Sinner broke straight back and took the lead in the match after an opening set in which the world number 25 held his own against a player he'd previously said "cannot lose."

Sinner then broke Ruud again at the start of the second set and from there it was just a matter of time before he won the championship, even though Ruud performed with credit in front of a packed center court crowd.

"I know that in football it's a different story," joked Ruud, whose country will play in a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Norway reached this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico at the expense of Italy, who in March failed for a third consecutive time to qualify for the global showpiece.

"I never played the big three in their prime... But I'm sure Roger, Novak, Rafa, 25, 26 years old also have the same feeling for the other players," said Ruud of Sinner to reporters afterwards.

"I don't see him getting any worse, unfortunately. You just have to think that you have to be better and better because he's also going to get better and better."

It was a golden Sunday for Italian tennis as Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori also won the men's doubles title, beating second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 10-3.