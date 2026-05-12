Sinner rips Popyrin, cruises into Last 16

The 24-year-old joins Novak Djokovic as the only player to win a year’s first 25 Master 1000 matches, with the Serbian tennis icon’s record run stretching to 31 matches in 2011.

Popyrin was suffocated by Sinner and made 23 unforced errors on his way to a comprehensive defeat.

The world No. 60 only got 48 percent of first serves into play, and that allowed Sinner to break five times and close out a match that was barely a contest.

“He’s a big server, so his percentage was not very high, which helped me for sure a little bit, but I’ve been returning very well the second serves,” Sinner said.

Should Sinner prevail at the Foro Italico, he will be the first Italian to win there since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago, and would complete his collection of Master 1000 tournaments.

With great rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured and Novak Djokovic eliminated early, Sinner will be red-hot favourite as he builds towards completing the career Grand Slam at the French Open, which starts next week.

Former Rome champion Daniil Medvedev gets his tournament underway against Pablo Llamas Ruiz after a second-round walkover gave the Russian the seventh seed automatic passage into the third.