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Rolling boulder kills mother, injures two young sons

Rolling boulder kills mother, injures two young sons
PHOTO courtesy of Rizal PNP
Published on

A 37-year-old mother died and her two young sons were injured early Sunday after a landslide sent a massive boulder crashing into their home, authorities reported on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Sitio Macopoy, a mountainous enclave in Barangay Mascap, according to a report from the Police Regional Office 4A.

Rolling boulder kills mother, injures two young sons
Mother killed, 2 sons hurt in Rizal landslide

Police identified the victim as a 37-year-old woman, referred to in the initial report as “Risel,” who was pronounced dead on arrival at Ynares Hospital.

Her sons, a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old, suffered injuries in the collapse and were rushed to the same medical facility, where they remain under treatment.

An 18-year-old witness told investigators that her own mother heard the earth shifting and tried to warn the family seconds before the impact.

Rizal landslide incident
Sitio Macopoy Barangay Mascap
landslide death Philippines 2026
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