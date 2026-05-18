Rolling boulder kills mother, injures two young sons

Police identified the victim as a 37-year-old woman, referred to in the initial report as “Risel,” who was pronounced dead on arrival at Ynares Hospital.

Her sons, a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old, suffered injuries in the collapse and were rushed to the same medical facility, where they remain under treatment.

An 18-year-old witness told investigators that her own mother heard the earth shifting and tried to warn the family seconds before the impact.