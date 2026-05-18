Mother killed, 2 sons hurt in Rizal landslide

Police identified the fatality only as “Risel,” 37, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Her sons, identified as 12-year-old “Jacob” and 2-year-old “Miro,” sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old witness told authorities that her mother warned them about the impending landslide moments before the incident.

“Ano ’yon, parang may gumuguho, labas bilis labas,” the witness’ mother reportedly shouted.

Moments later, a large rock rolled toward the house and struck the victims, causing varying injuries.

The victims were taken to Ynares Hospital, where the mother was declared dead on arrival while the children continued receiving medical treatment.

Authorities are conducting further investigation into the incident.