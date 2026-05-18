RAI-SING IT UP HIGH

"Very surreal," said Rai, who has fought a neck injury this year. "It has been a frustrating season so to be standing here is outside my modest imagination."

He defeated two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes with American Justin Thomas, Germany's Matti Schmid and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sharing fourth on 275.

The 31-year-old from Wombourne in central England took home a $3.69 million top prize from a record purse of $20.5 million and the Wanamaker Trophy after a dramatic final day.

Rai became only the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes captured the first two titles in 1916 and 1919.

Never better than 19th in 12 prior major starts, Rai won his third DP World Tour title last November in Abu Dhabi and his only PGA Tour title in 2024 at Greensboro.