Smalley recovers, secures PGA lead

"It's going to be a difficult day. It's something I haven't experienced before. Certainly there are going to be a lot of thoughts going through my head."

Smalley made bogeys on three of the first four holes, then bounced back with four birdies in the last six holes, including a 27-foot putt at 15 and a 13-footer at 18.

"It was tough. It was windy. Wasn't giving myself a lot of good looks or even making the green at all," Smalley said. "Was lucky to be three-over after six. Steadied the ship after that."

Jon Rahm, the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters champion, closed with a bogey to shoot 67 and join a second-place pack on 206.

"I'm not overly surprised," Rahm said of the packed leaderboard.

"It's an extremely difficult golf course... you have to play really good golf to give yourself a chance out there."

Germany's Matti Schmid and Canada's Nick Taylor, who each fired 65, and England's Aaron Rai, who also shot 67 after a closing bogey, were also on 206, as was Sweden's Ludvig Aberg.