PNP vows intensified anti-drug drive after P61-M drug haul

He underscored that the PNP will maintain pressure on drug syndicates while strengthening operational precision through intelligence work.

“The instruction is to conduct relentless operations while making sure that police operational procedures are strictly followed and the rule of law, particularly on human rights, are fully respected,” Nartatez said.

The series of operations were conducted on 16 May.

In Quezon province, authorities recovered about 6.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth more than ₱34.5 million after a fisherman reported finding sealed plastic bags along the shoreline.

In Negros Oriental, police arrested a high-value target and confiscated more than one kilogram of suspected shabu valued at nearly ₱7 million during a buy-bust operation.

Separate operations in Bacolod led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of around one kilogram of suspected shabu worth ₱6.8 million.

Meanwhile, in Zamboanga City, authorities confiscated about two kilograms of suspected shabu valued at ₱13.6 million.

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to lawful and proper procedures in all operations, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to uphold honor, integrity, and professionalism within the police organization.

He emphasized that evidence from the recent drug busts was properly documented and turned over to the appropriate offices.

“Our focus on observing the proper rules and procedures is intended both to protect all our personnel and ensure that we will have high conviction rates through strong case buildup,” Nartatez said.

The PNP also recognized the role of civilians in supporting police operations through information sharing and cooperation with authorities.

Police said the partnership with the public has strengthened efforts to identify and dismantle drug networks across different regions.