PNP seizes P61M following nationwide drug busts

“The instruction is to conduct relentless operations while making sure that police operational procedures are strictly followed and the rule of law, particularly on human rights, are fully respected,” Nartatez said.

In Quezon province, authorities recovered about 6.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine valued at more than P34.5 million after a fisherman found sealed plastic bags along the shoreline.

In Negros Oriental, police arrested a high-value target and confiscated more than one kilogram of suspected shabu worth nearly P7 million during a buy-bust operation.

Separate operations in Bacolod City resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of around one kilogram of suspected shabu valued at P6.8 million.

Authorities in Zamboanga City also confiscated about two kilograms of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million.

Nartatez said evidence from the operations had been properly documented and turned over to the appropriate offices.