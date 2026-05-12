PNP tightens Senate security amid ICC arrest tensions over Bato

“Our presence at the Senate is strictly a proactive security measure to ensure public order and the safety of the institution. The PNP is here to provide perimeter security and prevent any potential civil disturbance arising from the current political situation,” Nartatez said.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier presented what he claimed was a copy of the ICC arrest warrant against dela Rosa and said it could be served within Senate premises.

The development drew additional personnel from the National Bureau of Investigation and police units to the area, while protesters gathered outside the Senate compound.

Nartatez said most police personnel left the area after the protest action concluded, but police visibility would remain as part of continuing security measures.

He added that the National Capital Region Police Office was directed to continue monitoring the situation and implement real-time security adjustments if necessary.

The PNP chief also instructed police personnel on the ground to exercise maximum tolerance, particularly in dealing with protesters.

The PNP earlier stressed that all police actions would remain anchored on due process and proper legal procedures, saying the organization remains institutionally prepared amid the evolving political situation.