PHIVOLCS records pyroclastic flows, rockfalls at Mayon Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded nine pyroclastic density current signals, or “uson,” and 428 rockfall events from Mayon Volcano over the past 24 hours as of Sunday, 18 May.

PHIVOLCS also logged 20 volcanic earthquakes and 19 volcanic tremors lasting a total of 127 minutes. Daily sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano reached 1,771 tons on Sunday.

Lava effusion and lava flows were observed in the Basud (3.8 kilometers), Bonga (3.2 kilometers), and Mi-isi (1.6 kilometers) gullies.