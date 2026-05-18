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PHIVOLCS records pyroclastic flows, rockfalls at Mayon Volcano

PHIVOLCS reports nine pyroclastic density current signals (uson), 428 rockfalls, volcanic earthquakes, and lava effusion at Mayon Volcano. Alert Level 3 remains due to intensified magmatic unrest and potential hazards including rockfalls, lava flows, and pyroclastic density currents.
PHIVOLCS reports nine pyroclastic density current signals (uson), 428 rockfalls, volcanic earthquakes, and lava effusion at Mayon Volcano. Alert Level 3 remains due to intensified magmatic unrest and potential hazards including rockfalls, lava flows, and pyroclastic density currents.PHIVOLCS-DOST/Facebook
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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded nine pyroclastic density current signals, or “uson,” and 428 rockfall events from Mayon Volcano over the past 24 hours as of Sunday, 18 May.

PHIVOLCS also logged 20 volcanic earthquakes and 19 volcanic tremors lasting a total of 127 minutes. Daily sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano reached 1,771 tons on Sunday.

Lava effusion and lava flows were observed in the Basud (3.8 kilometers), Bonga (3.2 kilometers), and Mi-isi (1.6 kilometers) gullies.

PHIVOLCS reports nine pyroclastic density current signals (uson), 428 rockfalls, volcanic earthquakes, and lava effusion at Mayon Volcano. Alert Level 3 remains due to intensified magmatic unrest and potential hazards including rockfalls, lava flows, and pyroclastic density currents.
Phivolcs logs lava fountains, 71 earthquakes at Mayon

A fair crater glow was observed, while weak plume emissions drifting southwest were also noted.

According to PHIVOLCS, possible hazards include rockfalls or landslides, ballistic fragments, lava flows and lava fountaining, moderate-sized explosions, pyroclastic density currents, and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 due to intensified unrest and ongoing magmatic activity, PHIVOLCS said.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)
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