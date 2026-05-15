Expanded PhilHealth benefits cut patient costs, boost private hospital support

During a 1 May visit to St. Elizabeth Hospital, officials observed patients benefiting from the agency’s expanded YAKAP primary care consultations, cancer treatment services, and dialysis care packages.

On 11 May, Marcos and Mercado also inspected the newly opened Alfredo R.A. Bengzon Patient Access Ward at The Medical City, a 51-bed facility designed to provide PhilHealth members with healthcare services requiring little to no out-of-pocket spending.

The facility includes nine mother-and-baby-friendly rooms and was presented as a model for how private hospitals can partner with PhilHealth to expand access to quality healthcare.

“The question is not capability, but will — the will to look at every PhilHealth member and say, ‘You belong here, too,’” Mercado said.

PhilHealth is now encouraging more private hospitals, specialty centers, and clinics to seek accreditation under its expanding healthcare programs, which cover primary care, emergency outpatient services, inpatient treatment, maternity care, dialysis, cancer care, and catastrophic illnesses under the Z Benefits Program.

Healthcare institutions interested in partnering with PhilHealth may coordinate with their nearest PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office or visit the agency’s official website.