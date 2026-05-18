PBBM appoints new DBM chief

Malacañang on Monday announced the appointment of Kim Robert de Leon as secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, replacing former acting secretary Rolando “Rolly” Toledo.
Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said De Leon is the youngest member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet.
She did not reveal his age, however.
A career public servant, De Leon is known for his work in fiscal management, organizational reform and digital transformation.
He graduated magna cum laude and valedictorian from the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance.
De Leon also topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination and holds master’s degrees in Urban and Regional Planning and Public Safety Administration with academic honors.