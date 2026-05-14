Senate opens Sara trial monday

Cayetano dismissed speculation the new Senate leadership would delay or block the proceedings following his takeover of the chamber from Senator Tito Sotto earlier this week.

“I don’t see any amendments to the rules,” Cayetano told reporters in a press conference at the Senate. “Delays won’t come from the majority.”

Rumors had circulated that ayetano and his allies would try to prevent the Senate from convening as an impeachment court following the dramatic leadership change in the chamber.

Sotto was unseated Monday after Cayetano secured a 13-9-2 vote.

Cayetano claimed he already had enough support to replace Sotto as early as March but alleged that Sotto’s allies repeatedly tried to block the leadership revamp, including by keeping Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa away from sessions to deny them the required votes.

Robes out Monday

Despite the political alignments, Cayetano stressed that the senators remained constitutionally obligated to convene as an impeachment court once the Articles of Impeachment were transmitted by the House.

“We’re bound by that. During the caucus, we all agreed that there’s no reason whatsoever to dilly-dally,” he said.

The Articles of Impeachment will be included in the Senate’s order of business on Monday. Cayetano will then take his oath as presiding officer before administering the oath to his fellow senator-judges.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Faustino Dy, the Senate said it would convene as an impeachment court at 3 p.m. on Monday, “or at the soonest possible time, absent any questions on the rules and procedures related to the transmitted articles.”

Summonses will be issued afterward to both parties.

Veep is ready

Duterte’s camp has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said the Vice President is prepared to face trial.

She became the first official in Philippine history to be impeached twice on allegations of graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

The complaints center on the alleged misuse of more than P600 million in confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and an alleged plot to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated.

A conviction would require the votes of at least 16 of the Senate’s 24 members and would result in Duterte’s ouster and perpetual disqualification from holding public office, ending her 2028 presidential bid.

Just the evidence

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno, a member of the 11-man prosecution panel, said the senators would ultimately have to decide the case based on the evidence presented during the trial.

“Whatever their leanings are, they will have to make their decision based on the evidence because the entire country will also see the evidence,” Diokno said in Filipino in an interview over DZMM.

“This will not be a closed-door proceeding where only the senators can hear the witnesses and see the evidence. The public will see everything,” he added.

Diokno said the prosecution team was focused on preparing for what he described as one of the country’s biggest courtroom battles.

Sara repeats threat

Meanwhile, Duterte repeated one of her more controversial remarks in a Facebook Live appearance on Wednesday night as tensions peaked following the gunfire and lockdown at the Senate.

“Now you understand why I am making sure of things in case I die,” Duterte said in Filipino.

The remark drew attention to her earlier statement about arranging for someone to assassinate the President, First Lady, and Romualdez should anything happen to her — a comment that is central to the impeachment case against her.

Duterte was reacting to the controversy surrounding the shooting incident and lockdown at the Senate on Wednesday night following the appearance of Dela Rosa for whom an arrest warrant was attempted to be served by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Dela Rosa will face the same charges of crimes against humanity Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is facing before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon welcomed Cayetano’s statement assuring the public of an expeditious start to the trial.

He said the entire House prosecution panel will be present when the Senate convenes as an impeachment court.