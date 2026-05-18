Over 141K PUVs qualify for national fuel discount program

“This is proof that the government is still really taking care of the PUV sector despite the improvement in petroleum product prices,” LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said.

The P10-per-liter discount currently covers public utility jeepneys and UV Express vehicles, though transport officials plan to expand the program to other public utility vehicles later.

Mendoza assured the public that the agency would continuously monitor the rollout and promptly resolve any technical glitches.

To streamline the process, participating stations are linked to a national government database via a mobile application that identifies qualified beneficiaries. The LTFRB stressed that only vehicles with existing and valid franchises are registered in the database.

Each qualified unit is entitled to a maximum of 150 liters of discounted fuel per week.

According to the LTFRB, the discount applies automatically at the pump, allowing drivers to pay the reduced price directly at the station.