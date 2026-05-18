Oliynykova stuns Eala

Alex Eala failed to get past world No. 66 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine, 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, as she dropped out of the Round of 32 of the Strasbourg Open in France on Monday.

The 20-year-old Eala fell short in the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500-level tournament as she was eliminated after two hours and 52 minutes of action.

It will be Eala’s last competition as she will be preparing for the French Open on 24 May in Paris.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will take home 11,309 euros or around P818,000 for entering the main draw as a replacement for No. 26 Hailey Baptiste of the United States.