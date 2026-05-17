Eala on collision course with ex-tormentors

Gibson, No. 62 in the WTA rankings, defeated Eala twice in as many times they met in the women’s singles in 2023.

The Australian netter defeated Eala in the Round of 16 of the W40 Palma del Rio in Spain and repeated in the W25 Aldershot in Great Britain in the same round.

Gibson is currently facing Zhang Shuai of China in the second qualifying round as of press time.

Meanwhile, Selekhmeteva also had Eala’s number as she won three out of their four matches.