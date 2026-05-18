Nueva Ecija police arrest 11 in anti-drug, anti-smuggling ops

Smuggling operations

On 18 May, authorities recovered 28 reams of untaxed and smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱17,910.

Two individuals were arrested in Cabanatuan and General Natividad, while two residents voluntarily surrendered similar items to police stations in Bongabon and Gabaldon.

Anti-drug operations

On 17 May, the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) reported that four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Licab, Guimba, Quezon, and San Leonardo.

Authorities confiscated 8.29 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱56,372.

Operatives also arrested another suspect in Science City of Muñoz and recovered 5.6 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱38,080, along with marked money and drug paraphernalia.

Total seized illegal drugs were valued at approximately ₱94,452.

Operations against criminality

Police units from Gapan City, Peñaranda, and Zaragoza also served arrest warrants on Sunday and Monday, leading to the apprehension of four wanted persons facing charges of qualified theft, estafa, and reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property.

NEPPO said all arrested individuals are currently detained at their respective police stations, while corresponding criminal charges are being prepared for filing in court.

Those involved in drug-related cases will face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

NEPPO provincial director Ritchie Claravall said the office remains relentless in pursuing all forms of illegal activities to ensure public safety across communities.

“With strengthened operational momentum and unwavering dedication to public service, NEPPO continues its relentless drive against all forms of illegal activities, reinforcing collaborative enforcement actions to protect every community across Nueva Ecija,” Claravall said.