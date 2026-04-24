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8 nabbed in Nueva Ecija anti-crime ops

Eight individuals arrested and various illegal items seized in simultaneous operations against drugs, smuggling, and theft across Nueva Ecija on 23 April.
Eight individuals arrested and various illegal items seized in simultaneous operations against drugs, smuggling, and theft across Nueva Ecija on 23 April.NEPPO
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CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested eight individuals and seized illegal drugs, smuggled cigarettes and stolen property in simultaneous operations across Nueva Ecija, the Police Regional Office 3 said Friday.

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in operations by local police units in San Leonardo, Cabiao, Gen. Natividad, Gapan City and Talavera on 23 April, with authorities recovering shabu and dried marijuana leaves worth P38,320. In Aliaga, officers also intercepted smuggled cigarettes valued at P41,000 during a checkpoint.

Eight individuals arrested and various illegal items seized in simultaneous operations against drugs, smuggling, and theft across Nueva Ecija on 23 April.
Nueva Ecija police arrest 8, seize drugs, contraband

Two other suspects were arrested in Peñaranda for qualified theft after they were caught transporting stolen high-voltage wires worth P30,000 from a solar facility. All suspects are now under police custody.

Provincial director Col. Ritchie Claravall said authorities will sustain intensified operations to curb criminality and ensure community safety.

Nueva Ecija

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