8 nabbed in Nueva Ecija anti-crime ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested eight individuals and seized illegal drugs, smuggled cigarettes and stolen property in simultaneous operations across Nueva Ecija, the Police Regional Office 3 said Friday.

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in operations by local police units in San Leonardo, Cabiao, Gen. Natividad, Gapan City and Talavera on 23 April, with authorities recovering shabu and dried marijuana leaves worth P38,320. In Aliaga, officers also intercepted smuggled cigarettes valued at P41,000 during a checkpoint.