No Dela Rosa manhunt

“The department emphasizes that in Senator Dela Rosa’s case, while an ICC warrant had been issued, the President directed the agencies concerned, including the DILG and the Philippine National Police, to await the Supreme Court’s resolution,” it said.

The DILG also cited Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, noting that in cases involving alleged crimes against humanity, the government may either surrender the individual to the ICC or pursue prosecution in local courts.

It added that, as clarified by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, there was “no order for a manhunt,” and any enforcement action remained “conditional,” given the pending Supreme Court proceedings and the Senate’s decision to place Dela Rosa under its protective custody.

The DILG maintained that its actions were not a sign of inaction but a compliance with the law.

“These were not acts of inaction, but adherence to the constitutional order, due process, and the rule of law,” the agency said, adding that it remained committed to enforcing the law within the bounds of democratic institutions.