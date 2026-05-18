MomInasal highlights evolving role of Filipino mothers at home

Between work deadlines, school runs, errands, and countless daily responsibilities, modern Filipino mothers are navigating a reality where time and energy have become just as valuable as the meals they hope to prepare. While lutong-bahay remains deeply cherished, there are days when cooking simply is not possible.

“On my busiest days, dinner becomes a question of what I can put on the table the fastest. I still want it to feel special, but sometimes, I just don’t have the time or energy to cook for my three kids,” said Ning Llorin, a school nurse and mother of three.

In these moments, many families are embracing a different kind of care — not as a replacement for home-cooked meals, but as an extension of them.

For many households, familiar favorites from Mang Inasal have become part of the routine, particularly on busy days when preparing meals is no longer an option. Known for its “Ihaw-Sarap” flavors and “Unli-Saya” dining experience, the brand has become a convenient source of comfort for families.

“Mang Inasal has always been about bringing people together over food that feels familiar and satisfying,” said Mike V. Castro, president of Mang Inasal.

“We understand that today’s moms juggle so many responsibilities, and we’re honored to be their partner in making sure their families still enjoy warm, hearty meals even on the busiest days,” he added.

For some mothers, the joy on their children’s faces makes the decision worthwhile.

“When I order Mang Inasal, the faces of my sons Trey and Troy light up,” Mayen del Mundo-Comia shared. “It’s like I gave them a treat. But for me, it’s also a relief because I know they’ll eat well and we still get to enjoy the meal together.”

Still, many mothers admit to feeling occasional guilt on days when they cannot cook for their families. For generations, preparing meals has been closely tied to expressions of love and care inside Filipino homes.

“You do feel it sometimes. Parang kulang,” said Alexenda Macuja. “But I’ve learned that taking care of my family isn’t just about cooking every meal. It’s about making sure they’re happy, full, and that we still spend time together.”

The campaign reflects the changing face of modern motherhood, where care is no longer defined solely by what is cooked at home, but by the consistent effort to provide comfort, nourishment, and connection despite a demanding schedule.

Mang Inasal described this evolving role through the idea of the “#MomInasal” — mothers who continue to show up for their families every day, whether through a home-cooked dish or a thoughtfully prepared meal shared around the table.

In the end, the company said what makes a meal feel like home is not only where it comes from, but the love and “Unli-Saya” shared with it.