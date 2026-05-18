Man arrested in Sinait disturbance; suspected shabu seized

According to the Sinait Municipal Police Station, the incident occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on May 18. Responding officers immediately proceeded to the scene after receiving the report from the barangay official.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found the suspect outside his residence allegedly causing a disturbance while armed with a bolo. Broken glass debris was also scattered around the area. Officers swiftly subdued the suspect to prevent further escalation.

In plain view at the scene, police observed a small heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, along with a broken glass tube. Authorities then called for the presence of a Department of Justice representative and a barangay kagawad to serve as insulating witnesses before conducting further procedures.

During a lawful body search, police recovered four small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P6,800 from the suspect’s right back pocket.

Also seized were several non-drug items, including one rolled aluminum foil, two lighters, one small white box marked “Anker,” and one zip-lock bag containing aluminum foil strips.

The inventory of the seized items was conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect and the mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedure.

Police Captain Bryan Romeo Lopez, assistant chief of police of the Sinait Municipal Police Station, said their personnel responded without delay as part of their commitment to public service and community safety.

“We owe the people the response that they deserve,” Lopez said, emphasizing the importance of immediate police action during incidents that may threaten peace and order in the community.

The suspect is now facing charges for Alarm and Scandal and violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.