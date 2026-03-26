Queen of Lakewood: Bisera hangs tough, secures LPGT crown

Earlier, Sarah Ababa ignited the drama in regulation with a fearless assault on the water-guarded 18th, going for the green in two and converting a stunning birdie for a 68. Go shot a 69, while Bisera, seemingly in control for much of the day, faltered late with a 72.

The trio finished deadlocked at 210, setting the stage for a sudden-death showdown.

The tension only escalated from there.

All three birdied the par-4 10th in the opening playoff hole, refusing to blink. But on their return, Ababa’s challenge unraveled with a costly bogey, leaving Bisera and Go locked in a duel defined by precision and poise. Matching pars again, they pressed on to a third trip down the same hole.

Pars followed. Still no separation. Still no surrender.

Back again on No. 10, with the sun beating down and nerves stretched to their limits, Bisera rose to the moment. From 120 yards, she unleashed a near-flawless wedge — crisp, controlled and fearless — watching the ball land softly and roll to within four feet of the cup.

Go, who had earlier kept her hopes alive with a clutch long birdie conversion, left her approach about 24 feet to the right of the pin. But when her birdie attempt slid past the hole and she settled for par, the door finally opened.

All eyes shifted to Bisera.

Blocking out the heat, the pressure and the magnitude of the moment, she stood over her putt with quiet resolve. One smooth stroke later, the ball dropped. Game over.

Bisera thrust her fist into the air, facelifted toward the sky, eyes gleaming in the harsh afternoon light — a champion forged not just by skill, but by grit, composure and unshakeable belief.

“I’m so happy to win the first LPGT tournament. It’s a big confidence boost as I focus on my upcoming campaign in China,” said Bisera, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Go but struggled with her putting, settling for a 72 in regulation.

“I was overthinking in the regulation. Fortunately, my putting improved in the playoff,” added Bisera, who pocketed P146,400 for her sixth career victory, including a breakthrough in Thailand last year.

Go and Ababa received P88,200 each.

Bisera also leaned on the steady presence of her father, Reynaldo.

“He just told me to enjoy the game and give my best,”